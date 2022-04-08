Brazilian Army orders more Saber air defence radars

Collins Aerospace to explore improvements to US nuclear warfare communications platform
VLF equipment will be integrated on a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft under USN efforts to modernise its TACAMO communications system.
Embraer announced during the FIDAE 2022 defence exhibition in Chile on 5-10 April that it has signed a contract with the Brazilian Army for four more Saber M60 low-altitude air defence radars.
The new Saber M60 2.0 radars will equip Brazilian Army anti-aircraft units.
Embraer did not disclose the value of the order or the delivery timeframe.
Saber M60 is based on solid-state pulse-Doppler radar technology. Operating in the L-band, the 3D radar system has a maximum detection range of 60km (although its IFF module can receive signals from up to 82km) and it can identify targets moving at a minimum speed of 32km/hr to a maximum altitude of 16,400ft.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the radar can track up to 60 targets simultaneously, processing information on the target's azimuth, elevation, range and speed.
Acquiring the SABER M60 2.0 radars aligns with the Brazilian Army strategic procurement plan covering the period 2020-2023 ‘and expands the Land Forces’ operational capacity’, Embraer claimed.
Saber M60 was entirely indigenously developed and entered service with the Brazilian Army in 2010. Embraer completed the update to the 2.0 configuration in 2019.
US Army brokers deal for BAE Systems to provide its Common Missile Warning System for a fleet of Apache attack helicopters.
In its FY2023 budget request, the DoD called for $250 million to be allocated for 5G projects with the goal to deepen the use of this technology in military applications. Providing low-latency and higher speeds communications are among the goals for the US armed forces.
The Office of Naval Research has picked an industry partner for ‘rapid and affordable’ software development as the USN evolves towards JADC2.
BAE Systems designed the phased-array iMOTR system to track up to 20 low-altitude or sea-skimming targets in real time at ranges of up to 100km.
A new modular software-defined radar from Rheinmetall Italia is designed for or C-UAS, SHORAD and VSHORAD applications.