Brazilian Army orders more Saber air defence radars

8th April 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Saber M60 2.0 radar array. (Photo: Embraer)

Four Saber M60 2.0 radars will be supplied to the Brazilian Army.

Embraer announced during the FIDAE 2022 defence exhibition in Chile on 5-10 April that it has signed a contract with the Brazilian Army for four more Saber M60 low-altitude air defence radars.

The new Saber M60 2.0 radars will equip Brazilian Army anti-aircraft units.

Embraer did not disclose the value of the order or the delivery timeframe.

Saber M60 is based on solid-state pulse-Doppler radar technology. Operating in the L-band, the 3D radar system has a maximum detection range of 60km (although its IFF module can receive signals from up to 82km) and it can identify targets moving at a minimum speed of 32km/hr to a maximum altitude of 16,400ft.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the radar can track up to 60 targets simultaneously, processing information on the target's azimuth, elevation, range and speed.

Acquiring the SABER M60 2.0 radars aligns with the Brazilian Army strategic procurement plan covering the period 2020-2023 ‘and expands the Land Forces’ operational capacity’, Embraer claimed.

Saber M60 was entirely indigenously developed and entered service with the Brazilian Army in 2010. Embraer completed the update to the 2.0 configuration in 2019.

