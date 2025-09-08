DSEI 2025: Versatile 8×8 vehicles taste success as new versions rolled out

The European market for 8×8 vehicles is estimated at US$46 billion for 6,700 vehicles, including 17 unawarded programmes, according to Shephard Defence Insight. Over each of the next five years, spending is expected to be at more than $3.4 billion, with almost $30 billion penned for 4,370 vehicles over the decade; a market which more than a dozen European vehicle makers are jockeying for.

There are at least 12 vehicle types, or substantial variations of types, developed or coming off the production line in western Europe, while over in Turkey there are three companies producing their own 8×8s.

Meanwhile, there are several big competitions going on, with many that have selected vehicles but with no contract signed as yet.

Greece is one of the major contests underway, with a requirement worth as much as $2.8 billion according to Shephard Defence Insight modelling. Likely competitors include partners KNDS France and Metlen Energy & Metals with VBCI-2 (Véhicule Blindé de Combat d'Infanterie-2), KNDS Netherlands with Boxer and IDV with Superav.

The major vehicle types

The ARTEC-Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) Boxer is an example of the versatility of the vehicle class with a range of types in service, and numerous variations possible. This includes two command variants, two ambulance variants, an armoured engineer vehicle, a cargo/C2 vehicle, a cargo carrier, a battle damage repair vehicle and several infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) variants.

The armed variants of the platform either operational or demonstrated include systems fitted with EOS R400S-Mk2 D-HD remote weapon station (RWS), Kongsberg RT60 unmanned turret, Skyranger air-defence turrets and artillery gun module.

Turkey’s three companies producing 8×8s are BMC with Altuğ, FNSS with Pars and Otokar with Arma, and all three have entered service with Turkish forces.

Arma is being offered for several smaller competitions or requirements, including for Azerbaijan, and is known to be in service in Africa in an undisclosed country that is believed to be Uganda, although other potential locations include Rwanda and Ghana.

In 2015, Oman ordered eight different configurations of the 145 Pars III 8×8s at an estimated cost of $2.9 billion.

The spend on 8×8s in Europe over the next five years is expected to be more than $16 billion. (Source/image: Shephard Defence Insight/Peter Magill)

Twenty-nine Altuğ IFVs are to be supplied to Turkish Land Forces Command (TLFC) and these will be fitted with the Stabilised Advanced Remote Weapon Platform (SARP) 100-5 remote-controlled turret. This is the first contract for the vehicle placed by the Turkish Secretariat of Defence Industries (SSM) under the New Generation Vehicles Project.

The General Dynamics Europe Land Systems (GDELS)-MOWAG Piranha III is in service with ten countries, eight of which are European. More of the type and earlier Piranha versions are in service as Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) and Stryker vehicles for Canada and the US respectively.

Patria’s Armored Modular Vehicle (AMV) is produced domestically in Poland as the Rosomak, with the AMV in service with five European countries and the latter having some export success, too. The company unveiled the improved AMVxp in 2013 and it is designed to offer increased protection, payload and mobility over the standard vehicle.

Slovakia, Slovenia and Japan have ordered the new version, with production of the first vehicle for the latter reported to be starting this month, while Poland has been licensed to produce the Rosomak XP.

The Patria AMXxp is the latest iteration of the type. (Photo: Patria)

Italy’s SuperAv is an amphibious platform ordered by the Italian Navy for use within its San Marco Marine Brigade. It is also being manufactured by BAE Systems for the US Marine Corp’s Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) programme.

The Pandur II is an armoured personnel carrier (APC) originally designed by Steyr-Daimler-Puch Spezialfahrzeuge, now part of GDELS, and it comes as a 6×6, too. More than 730 have been ordered, with the largest number by Indonesia, and it has been further developed as the Pandur EVO although this is singularly a 6×6 platform.

The Iveco–Oto Melara Consortium (CIO) Centauro II mobile gun system, developed to meet an Italian Army requirement, is the latest evolution of the Centauro armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) family. An additional order of 28 Centauro II in mid-2024 took the total ordered by Italy to 150.

Nexter unveiled the VBCI-2 IFV, the latest evolution of the type, at DSEI 2015 in London. More than 600 of the original version were ordered for the French Army.

Battling it out for the bucks

As mentioned, the Greek requirement is one of the biggest prizes on offer and while there is not yet a launched requirement to replace thousands of vehicles, the major players are jockeying for position.

Shephard forecasts a programme for 500 8×8 IFVs at a projected cost of $2.8 billion for the Hellenic Army, and while any procurement remains speculative, there is a requirement and the possibility is being taken seriously.

In April 2025, KNDS signed an exclusive partnership with Greek domestic defence manufacturer Metlen Energy & Metals to produce the VBCI Philoctetes. As part of this agreement, KNDS will transfer its technical knowledge of aluminium hull manufacturing to Metlen. Metlen will leverage its metal construction hub in Volos, with two additional facilities beginning construction in 2026, to commence local production.

The British Army needs to replace its FV432 Mk 3 Bulldog, an armoured combat specialist vehicle (ACSV) used as APCs, command vehicles, 81mm mortar carriers, ambulances, and recovery vehicles. The replacement could be worth as much as $420 million.

The Piranha 8×8 is widely used in Europe but has spawned international versions such as Stryker for the US, shown here and also ordered by Bulgaria, and LAV for Canada. (Photo: US Army)

The Bulldog has been in service for six decades and was upgraded to take it to the end of this decade. While it is a tracked vehicle, possible contenders for the replacement include 6×6 and 8×8 vehicles, with Boxer and LAV of the latter type possible.

Spain is looking to replace its 84 B1 Centauro, an 8×8 cavalry and reconnaissance vehicle featuring a 105mm cannon. The programme is likely to be worth up to $1.6 billion.

The most likely platform is the CIO Centauro II and a competition is not expected. As the second evolution of the Centauro AFV family, the vehicle builds on previous Centauro 105mm and 120mm armoured vehicles, offering an 8x8 platform with improved armament and an increased power-to-weight ratio.

Several of the biggest programmes are already locked down

Some of the larger market chances have already been decided, such as the Slovenian government’s announcement in July 2024 that it would acquire the AMVxp. In February 2025, the country confirmed it was acquiring 106 vehicles for $817.7 million, and signed a Letter of Intent with Finland to support the purchase.

The procurement will be in two phases. First, 53 vehicles will be acquired between 2025 and 2028 to equip Slovenia’s future medium-sized reconnaissance battalion. The remaining 53 vehicles will be procured between 2027 and 2030 to equip Slovenia’s future medium-sized battlegroup.

Most of the vehicles previously mentioned competed for the Bulgarian requirement, with the eventual winner being Stryker. Bulgarian media reported earlier this year that manufacture had begun in the US of the 183 vehicles in a deal worth up to $1.4 billion, and that manufacture would take place locally. The same sources reported that first delivery could occur this month.

Other prospects

There are several European countries with looming out-of-service dates (OSDs), particularly users of Piranha III vehicles. Belgium, Romania and Switzerland have an OSD for their Piranha IIIs of 2028 and Denmark has an OSD for its vehicles of 2026.

The international opportunities are substantial for European nations and with a boom in defence spending across NATO countries, the order books are likely to grow.

The process of supplying Ukraine with vehicles, either from existing countries’ fleets or new options, is also likely to lead to a growth in requirements as the country is rearmed.

