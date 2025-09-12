DSEI 2025: ST Engineering kicks off export drive for new Bronco 3

ST Engineering of Singapore is aiming at new export opportunities with its latest generation Bronco 3 all-terrain vehicle (ATV) at DSEI 2025.

One potential European market is Italy, which has a requirement to replace its now ageing BAE Systems Hägglunds Bv206S armoured ATV.

To meet this potential Italian requirement, ST Engineering has teamed with two local companies: IDV, which was previously Iveco Defence Vehicles and is in the process of being taken over by Leonardo; and ARIS, which has some experience in tracked vehicles

Related Articles

Bids in for Canadian Bv206 replacement

DSEI 2025: Larger vehicles begin to turn to the benefits of rubber tracks

Being shown at DSEI 2025 is the latest Bronco 3 fitted with an Italian Hitrole remote weapon station on the front armed with a stabilised 12.7mm machine gun. On the rear of the vehicle is an ST Engineering 120mm Super Rapid Advanced Mortar System (SRAMS) which is deployed by Singapore on Bronco and the wheeled platform, and by the UAE on the RG-31 mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicle.

The Italian Army already uses the Thales 2R2M 120mm rifled turntable mounted mortar in its Freccia 8×8 infantry fighting vehicles and would probably stay with that.

The Bronco family

Bronco 1 was sold to the Singapore Army, Thailand and other countries.

Bronco 2 was the vehicle ordered by the British Army to meet an Urgent Operational Requirement for deployment to Afghanistan in a number of configurations. It is upgraded with a protected weapon station and bar/slat armour for increased survivability but these have now been phased out of service.

The Bronco 3 has a much higher level of survivability after taking in customer feedback, with a good example being the commander’s and driver’s positions which have been moved closer to the middle of the vehicle.

The vehicle is fitted with Soucy International composite rubber tracks which are 60cm wide, but these can be replaced by new tracks which are 70cm wide to reduce the ground pressure even further.

In addition to competing for the Italian requirement, ST Engineering has teamed with SISU to meet a potential Finnish Army requirement.

The Canadian Armed Forces has a requirement to replace its old BAE Systems Hägglunds Bv206 ATV, and ST Engineering is offering its unarmoured XtremV ATV, while BAE Systems Hägglunds is offering its BvS10 Beowulf which is in production for the US Army.

When compared to the Bv206S, the Bronco 3 has more internal volume and a higher level of mine and ballistic protection.

Shephard’s DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by:

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Bv206S

Bronco 3

2R2M