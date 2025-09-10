DSEI 2025: Patria’s FAMOUS becomes TRACKX with production ready before end of 2027

At DSEI 2025, Patria officially renamed its FAMOUS (Future Highly Mobile Augmented Armour System) tracked vehicle as TRACKX, confirming that it “aims to have the vehicle ready for production in 2027”.

A concept demonstrator was first shown at Eurosatory in Paris in June 2024 but few technical details were released at that time, especially in the area of drive line and suspension.

TRACKX has been developed under the leadership of Patria but with financial backing from the European Defence Agency as well as 35 industry partners

Related Articles

Patria reveals FAMOUS tracked vehicle

Patria lifts the lid on new FAMOUS armoured fighting vehicle

FAMOUS all-terrain vehicle demonstrated with 20mm cannon

Patria will soon complete an additional two vehicles which will incorporate all of the lessons learned from the two TTBs, and intensive testing and verification will continue.

Four pre-series will be completed in 2026/2027 for further trials, and the Finnish Defence Forces will be the launch customer with a significant number.

It has been confirmed that suspension is of the in-arm type which provides a better ride for the crew and saves space in the lower hull which is normally taken up by torsion bars. The composite rubber tracks are provided by Soucy International and are 56cm wide to provide a low ground pressure for operations in marginal terrain.

The hull is of all welded steel and the power pack, which includes a Caterpillar 350hp 269kW diesel coupled to a Renk automatic transmission, is located to the rear of the driver on the left side with the commander to the right.

Patria is quoting a maximum gross vehicle weight of 15.5t. In addition to commander and driver, the vehicle can carry up to 10 dismounts in the “light armoured personnel carrier configuration”, according to the company.

Brief performance details have also been released and these include a maximum speed of 80kmh, a range of 500km, 60% gradient two-metre gap crossing and fully amphibious at a maximum speed of 4kmh.

TRACKX is supported by 11 European countries

The vehicle shown at DSEI 2025 is fitted with a protected weapon station armed with a 12.7mm machine gun (MG) but with a swing mount armed with a 7.62mm MG above the commander’s station.

Total budget for the programme is around €132 million (US$155 million) which includes funding from the 28 contractors involved in the programme.

As well as Finland, other members of the FAMOUS programme team include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Norway and Spain.

Patria sees TRACKX as a potential replacement for the still widely deployed US M113 which was developed more than 50 years ago with well over 70,000 produced.

It is also seen as a replacement for the Ukrainian MT-LBVM tracked vehicle which is still deployed by many countries due to its high mobility in marginal terrain.

Shephard’s DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by:

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

FAMOUS