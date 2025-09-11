DSEI 2025: First mobility trials completed for British Army Challenger 3 tanks

Manned firing trials for the British Army’s Challenger 3 MBTs are scheduled to start next year and this will be followed by reliability growth trials (RGTs). These will follow the recently completed mobility trials which manufacturer Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) noted as “significant”.

An RBSL official told Shephard: “The trials enable the Challenger 3 design to be refined, culminating in the System Qualification Review (SQR) to agree the final manufacturing standard which will be used to produce the remaining tanks.”

The RGT and firing trials will take place at the Armoured Trials and Development Unit (ATDU) at Bovington, southern England.

A total of 148 Challenger 3 MBTs have been ordered with final deliveries due in 2030, which is sufficient to equip two regiments of the Royal Armoured Corps plus vehicles for training and war reserve.

The first two are designated P1 and P2 and will eventually be brought up to production standard. These have been followed by a further batch of six from the production line at Telford and, if all goes to plan, initial operating capability (IOC) of Challenger 3 will be 2027 with all vehicles delivered by 2030.

A suite of new equipment

Challenger 3 is essentially a Challenger 2 chassis upgraded by Babcock at Bovington. It is fitted with the latest hydro-pneumatic suspension and improved power pack under the Heavy Armour Automotive Improvement Programme (HAAIP) which provides improved reliability.

To this is fitted a brand-new turret with the baseline steel structure produced by Pearson Engineering and fitted with the latest modular armour system developed by RBSL and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory.

It also has new all electric gun control equipment, a new fire control system and new Thales stabilised sights for commander and gunner which include day/thermal channels and an eye safe laser rangefinder.

The commander’s sight is panoramic which enables hunter-killer target engagement to take place under almost all weather conditions. A generic vehicle electronic architecture is fitted which meets AEP 4754 standard.

A key feature of Challenger 3 is the Rheinmetall 120mm L55A1 smooth bore gun, replacing the 120mm rifled gun used in Challenger 2 which used separate loading ammunition of projectile and charge.

The L55A1 longer smooth bore gun is installed in the latest German Leopard 2 MBT and provides an increase in range. It also fires a new armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding Sabot round developed by Germany and the UK.

The first 120mm L55A1 guns will come from the Rheinmetall facilities in Germany but once the new Rheinmetall gun facility is up and running these will be made in the UK.

