DSEI 2023: MSI Defence Systems announces new mobile counter-UAS solution
MSI Defence Systems (MSI-DS) demonstrated the latest version of its Terrahawk Paladin VSHORAD C-UAS system and announced a new mobile version based on a 6x6 truck platform at DSEI 2023.
The systems consists of sensors, including radars and electro-optics, combined with a remote-controlled weapon station (RCWS) equipped with a 30mm Mk 44 Bushmaster II autocannon.
Terrahawk Paladin uses a complex of sensors for detection and tracking of enemy drones. It includes four X-band AESA C-UAS radars with 360-degree coverage, produced by Poland's Advanced Protection Systems (APS), mounted on a retractable mast and the MSI-DS Surveillance Acquisition Targeting Optical System (SATOS).
The latter incorporates a thermal imager, daylight TV with low light capability and 6Hz laser rangefinder with a range of 10-12km. Optionally the SATOS can have equipment allowing use of surface-to-air missiles – in particular the Thales Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM).
The standard model of Terrahawk Paladin is mounted on a stationary NATO-standard DROPS rack. The main difference with versions shown before is the switch from RADA Multimission Hemispheric radars to the APS Skyctrl radars.
A spokesperson told Shephard that MSI-DS in now working on development of Terrahawk Paladin’s mobile version mounted on a 6x6 truck. The aim is to be as flexible as possible, allowing clients to choose the truck model, as well as the configuration of the system itself.
Options include separate C2/sensing vehicles and gun vehicles, or vehicles with both functions and able to act in standalone mode. Another direction of work is creating a network of 6 Paladins exchanging data with each other to create an area defence system.
Insight: Is the Bayraktar TB2 UAV living up to expectations?
Sold to well over 20 countries and combat-proven in Nagorno-Karabakh, Ukraine and elsewhere, the Bayraktar TB2 has been an export success for its Turkish manufacturer. Shephard Defence Insight analyses the aircraft's design and capabilities and reviews in depth who is buying it and why.
Ukraine lessons: is bringing an attack helicopter to a missile fight too dangerous?
According to multiple OSINT sources, Russian forces have lost possibly as many as 200 rotary-wing aircraft since February 2022. Some of these occurred in early high-profile operations, but most have been attrition casualties during the ongoing fighting. Shephard analyses the nature of these losses, and what lessons NATO attack helicopter operators should draw.