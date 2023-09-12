DSEI 2023: Ajax finally makes delivery progress with over 40 vehicles deployed
Under a £3.5 billion ($4.3 billion) contract placed by the UK MoD in September 2014 a total of 549 production-standard Ajax FOV were to be delivered to the British Army by 2024.
This delivery schedule has had to be rebalanced due to problems with early production vehicles in a number of key areas, which according to GDLS have now been addressed to the satisfaction of the end user.
Production is now expected to be completed by 2028 and GDLS UK will deliver the programme-defined contract requirements within the agreed firm price.
Related Articles
RBSL cuts metal for first British Army Boxer vehicle
British Army resumes Ajax training as review criticises MoD procurement
General Dynamics and Rheinmetall team up to offer new bridge-laying solution
At DSEI 2023 three Ajax reconnaissance vehicles are on display, plus one Ares Protected Mobility Reconnaissance Support (PMRS) variant, and a turret crew trainer with the latter being just one element of the training package being provided by GDLS UK at unit level and the army's Bovington Training Area.
The first production vehicles came from the General Dynamics European Land Systems – Santa Barbara Sistemas (GDELS – SBS) facility in Spain but production is now well under way at the GDLS UK Oakdale site in South Wales.
In addition to the Ajax reconnaissance vehicle, which is the replacement for the Scimitar, first deployed as far back as 1973, other members of the family have all been delivered including the Apollo Engineer Support, Argus Engineer Reconnaissance and Athena Command and Control variants.
Compared to the Scimitar it its replacing, Ajax should provide a step-change in capability in terms of armour, mobility and firepower with 245 being delivered.
In addition to the six variants already in production, a number of others have been developed and proposed by GDLS UK including an Ares armed with MBDA Brimstone antitank guided weapons (ATGW) to provide an overwatch capability which the British Army currently lacks. This was demonstrated some 18 months ago, while an armoured vehicle launched bridge has also been showcased.
Now that the Ajax FOV is in quantity production and service with the British Army export efforts are ongoing to existing users of the Scorpion FOV as well as potentially new customers.
Some observers however believe that with typical gross vehicle weight (GVW) of around 40t, this is too heavy for a reconnaissance vehicle. This GVW was however demanded by the end user to ensure a high level of survivability on an increasing complex battlefield.
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
UMS Skeldar and Ultra Maritime unveil anti-submarine warfare solution at DSEI 2023
The new ASW platform allows for the deployment of sonobuoys via a rotary-wing UAS, enhancing capabilities to track potentially hostile submarines.
-
DSEI 2023: UK company to provide submarine rescue system to Indonesia in $100 million deal
UK company Submarine Manufacturing and Products (SMP) has secured a second contract for its submarine rescue system (SRS), a deal worth $100 million signed with Indonesia, which will be integrated onboard a host vessel with support from engineering consultancy Houlder and local company BTI Defence.
-
Insight: How rising tensions have fuelled the Type 26 frigate's development
Slated to enter service in the late 2020s, the Type 26 frigate addresses the pressing need for enhanced ASW capabilities, particularly in light of heightened tensions with Russia. Shephard Defence Insight analyses the design and its equipment fit.
-
DSEI 2023: IAI launches new loitering munition with VTOL and changeable warhead
IAI has developed a new VTOL recoverable loitering munition, the Rotem Alpha, which draws upon the companies Rotem L system and is being presented at DSEI alongside the concept of a mobile containerised system capable of launching more than a dozen weapons.
-
Rafael unveils new Boxer-mounted concept for Iron Dome at DSEI 2023
Israel's Rafael has unveiled a new export concept version of the Iron Dome air defence system, based on a Boxer 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle platform. The configuration is aimed at the NATO market, especially the UK and Germany.