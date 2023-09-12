To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2023: Ajax finally makes delivery progress with over 40 vehicles deployed

12th September 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

GDLS UK is now delivering all members of the Ajax family of vehicles, including the baseline reconnaissance variant armed with a 40mm Case Telescoped Armament System and 7.62mm co-axial MG. (Photo: GDLS UK)

General Dynamics Land Systems UK (GDLS UK) has now delivered 143 members of the British Army's Ajax family of vehicles (FOV), with 44 are already deployed by the field army and another 30 nearing completion.

Under a £3.5 billion ($4.3 billion) contract placed by the UK MoD in September 2014 a total of 549 production-standard Ajax FOV were to be delivered to the British Army by 2024.

This delivery schedule has had to be rebalanced due to problems with early production vehicles in a number of key areas, which according to GDLS have now been addressed to the satisfaction of the end user.

Production is now expected to be completed by 2028 and GDLS UK will deliver the programme-defined contract requirements within the agreed firm price.

At DSEI 2023 three Ajax reconnaissance vehicles are on display, plus one Ares Protected Mobility Reconnaissance Support (PMRS) variant, and a turret crew trainer with the latter being just one element of the training package being provided by GDLS UK at unit level and the army's Bovington Training Area.

The first production vehicles came from the General Dynamics European Land Systems – Santa Barbara Sistemas (GDELS – SBS) facility in Spain but production is now well under way at the GDLS UK Oakdale site in South Wales.

In addition to the Ajax reconnaissance vehicle, which is the replacement for the Scimitar, first deployed as far back as 1973, other members of the family have all been delivered including the Apollo Engineer Support, Argus Engineer Reconnaissance and Athena Command and Control variants.

Compared to the Scimitar it its replacing, Ajax should provide a step-change in capability in terms of armour, mobility and firepower with 245 being delivered.

In addition to the six variants already in production, a number of others have been developed and proposed by GDLS UK including an Ares armed with MBDA Brimstone antitank guided weapons (ATGW) to provide an overwatch capability which the British Army currently lacks. This was demonstrated some 18 months ago, while an armoured vehicle launched bridge has also been showcased.

Now that the Ajax FOV is in quantity production and service with the British Army export efforts are ongoing to existing users of the Scorpion FOV as well as potentially new customers.

Some observers however believe that with typical gross vehicle weight (GVW) of around 40t, this is too heavy for a reconnaissance vehicle. This GVW was however demanded by the end user to ensure a high level of survivability on an increasing complex battlefield.

