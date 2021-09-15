To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DSEI 2021: Texelis puts mobility solution on show

15th September 2021 - 16:31 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Texelis presented what it calls ‘the future of armoured vehicle mobility’ at DSEI on 14-17 September, in the form of the MR400 mobility solution for highly strategic and mobile military protected vehicles.

In this video, Jean Vandel, MD Defence at Texelis, explains more about the motivation behind the development of the MR400 and its potential future applications, as well as cooperation between Texelis and QinetiQ on the new in-wheel Electric Hub Drive.

