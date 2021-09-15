DSEI 2021: Texelis puts mobility solution on show

DSEI 2021: RN pushes for 'podular' capabilities
The RN hopes its Persistent Operational Deployment Systems (NavyPODS) concept would allow ships to stay up to date with technological changes more quickly.
Texelis presented what it calls ‘the future of armoured vehicle mobility’ at DSEI on 14-17 September, in the form of the MR400 mobility solution for highly strategic and mobile military protected vehicles.
In this video, Jean Vandel, MD Defence at Texelis, explains more about the motivation behind the development of the MR400 and its potential future applications, as well as cooperation between Texelis and QinetiQ on the new in-wheel Electric Hub Drive.
BISim launches v.21.1 of its VBS4 visualisation and simulation platform as the UK MoD contemplates the award of DVS2.
Controp works with European installation partner to equip vessels with iSea25HD EO/IR system.
Grenade developed in partnership between Dstl and industry is tailored for accurate and effective door breaching.
Raytheon UK has been awarded a demonstrator contract to provide a High-Energy Laser Weapon System to the UK Ministry of Defence.
Aerovel’s Flexrotor will be incorporated into Tekever’s line of UAS as part of a new collaboration agreement.