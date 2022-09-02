Black Hornet order marks new type of aid for Ukraine

On 29 August, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced the start of a counter-offensive to recapture Kherson, which was the first city to be taken by Russian Army after their invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

With Russian forces having had months to prepare defensive positions in the dense urban environment, Ukraine will rely heavily on Western technology to retake the port city.

Ukrainian SOF and light infantry units, which have also heavily been engaged in urban battles in the Donbas region, are now likely to benefit from one of the latest Western-supplied technologies: the Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance System (PRS)