US sends HIMARS to Ukraine

The US DoD announced on 1 June a $700 million military aid package for Ukraine. It comprises four high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS); 6,000 anti-armour weapons; 15,000 155mm artillery rounds; 1,000 Javelins; 50 Command Launch Units; four Mi-17 helicopters; 15 tactical vehicles; seven radars and spare parts.

In a press conference, Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defence for Policy, noted that ‘these are critical capabilities to help the Ukrainians repel the Russian offensive in the east’.

According to him, the shipment of HIMARS responds to ‘Ukraine's top priority ask’ and will provide the country with ‘additional precision