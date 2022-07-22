Czech Republic selects CV90 to replace BVP-2

In order to replace an obsolete fleet of BVP-2 (BMP-2), the Czech Republic will negotiate the acquisition of the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 with the Swedish government. The announcement was made by the Czech MoD on 20 June after facing several obstacles to progress with the troubled IFV procurement effort.

A press release issued by the service claimed that a legal analysis commissioned by the MoD showed that the cancellation of the current tender was ‘the only option’.

According to the document, the country decided to scrap the programme launched in 2017 after two out of its three bidders ‘refused