To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Czech Republic selects CV90 to replace BVP-2

22nd July 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

CV90 will equip the 7th Mechanised Brigade. (Photo: BAE Systems).

After facing several obstacles to progress with its IFV procurement effort, the Czech Republic decided to cancel the tender and negotiate the acquisition of BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 IFV with the Swedish government.

In order to replace an obsolete fleet of BVP-2 (BMP-2), the Czech Republic will negotiate the acquisition of the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 with the Swedish government. The announcement was made by the Czech MoD on 20 June after facing several obstacles to progress with the troubled IFV procurement effort.

A press release issued by the service claimed that a legal analysis commissioned by the MoD showed that the cancellation of the current tender was ‘the only option’.

According to the document, the country decided to scrap the programme launched in 2017 after two out of its three bidders ‘refused

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us