Slovakia selects CV90MkIV under BVP replacement effort
After operating a Soviet-era fleet of BVPs for almost five decades, the Slovak MoD is one step closer to retiring these IFVs. The MoD on 28 June announced its selection of the BAE Systems CV90 MkIV under the PBV programme, and a production contract is expected to be signed by the end of 2022.
Slovakia will invest €1.69 billion ($1.73 billion) in acquiring 152 vehicles armed with a 35mm cannon.
In the Slovakia IFV tender, the CV90 competed against the Hungarian Lynx IFV, the Spanish ASCOD and the Polish Borsuk.
The Swedish platform obtained the highest scores in the trials and
