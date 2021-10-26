Czech equipment to undergo MRO

STV Group is conducting repair and maintenance work on Czech BVP-2 IFVs. (Photo: Czech MoD)

Czech MoD selects contractors to overhaul BVP-2 IFVs, T-72M4CZ tanks, Dana self-propelled howitzers and Tatra trucks.

The Czech MoD has issued four contracts for MRO of military vehicles.

All four contracts were published on the official EU database on 25 October.

One deal covers the repair and maintenance of BVP-2 infantry fighting vehicle chassis by Prague-based STV Group for CZK413,000 ($18,600), although the contract notice on the official EU database gave no indication of a completion date.

The BVP-2 is being replaced by a new generation of IFVs, with the Czech MoD assessing proposals from BAE Systems, General Dynamics European Land Systems and Rheinmetall.

Another contract, worth CZK1.18 million for VOP, is for inspection and maintenance of T-72M4CZ main battle tanks, including storage of equipment and spare parts.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, all 33 of the T-72M4CZ tanks in Czech service are already being modernised by VOP under a CZK 1.10 billion contract announced in September 2020.

A third contract, worth CZK 10.58 million for STV, covers routine repairs of the 152mm Dana wheeled self-propelled howitzer (SPH) in Czech service. Dana is being replaced by the Caesar 8x8 SPH from Nexter.

Last but not least, Czech Republic-based ANZA is repairing the chassis for Tatra 815 trucks and P-50 low loader transporters under a CZK4.41 million contract.