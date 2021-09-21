Czechs hail Caesar with certain misgivings

Germany orders armoured NBC vehicle upgrade
Five Fuchs A6A1 armoured NBC reconnaissance vehicles are to be upgraded by Rheinmetall – with the potential for more to follow.
Aiming to update the artillery capabilities of the army, the Czech MoD has announced its intention to sign a CZK8.5 billion ($391.6 million) contract by 30 September with Nexter for 52 units of the self-propelled 155mm NATO Caesar self-propelled howitzer (SPH).
The new 8x8 system is planned to be delivered from 2024 to 2026 and will replace the obsolete DANA howitzer, which was originally acquired by Czechoslovakia. This Cold War-era design has been in service with the Czechoslovak (now Czech) army for more than 40 years.
The first four Caesar cannons will be manufactured in France, while the remaining 48 pieces will …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Five Fuchs A6A1 armoured NBC reconnaissance vehicles are to be upgraded by Rheinmetall – with the potential for more to follow.
Last week we launched Foss Unglossed, a new series of opinion newsletters by the world-renowned armour and artillery expert Chris Foss. The feedback on his …
Australia is looking for a Medium-Range Ground-Based Air Defence (MRGBAD) capability that will complement and integrate with existing air defence assets.
Linza armoured medical vehicles will be used for the first time in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Peace Mission-2021 exercise in Orenburg, southwest Russia.
The 76mm 3VD35 is designed to be used against high-precision air-launched missiles, artillery barrages and third-generation anti-tank missile systems such as Javelin.
The national MoD started operating a new radar detection station called 80K6KS1 ‘Phoenix’. It was integrated into the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system.