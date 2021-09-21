Czechs hail Caesar with certain misgivings

Aiming to update the artillery capabilities of the army, the Czech MoD has announced its intention to sign a CZK8.5 billion ($391.6 million) contract by 30 September with Nexter for 52 units of the self-propelled 155mm NATO Caesar self-propelled howitzer (SPH).

The new 8x8 system is planned to be delivered from 2024 to 2026 and will replace the obsolete DANA howitzer, which was originally acquired by Czechoslovakia. This Cold War-era design has been in service with the Czechoslovak (now Czech) army for more than 40 years.

The first four Caesar cannons will be manufactured in France, while the remaining 48 pieces will …