To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Czechs hail Caesar with certain misgivings

21st September 2021 - 15:26 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Nexter Caesar 8x8 artillery systems should be delivered to the Czech Republic from 2024 to 2026. (Photo: Nexter)

The Czech MoD intends to sign a contract imminently with Nexter for the supply of 52 units of Caesar artillery system. It will replace the obsolete DANA howitzer which has a 70s design and is in service with the Army for over 40 years.

Aiming to update the artillery capabilities of the army, the Czech MoD has announced its intention to sign a CZK8.5 billion ($391.6 million) contract by 30 September with Nexter for 52 units of the self-propelled 155mm NATO Caesar self-propelled howitzer (SPH).

The new 8x8 system is planned to be delivered from 2024 to 2026 and will replace the obsolete DANA howitzer, which was originally acquired by Czechoslovakia. This Cold War-era design has been in service with the Czechoslovak (now Czech) army for more than 40 years.

The first four Caesar cannons will be manufactured in France, while the remaining 48 pieces will …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users