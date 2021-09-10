Czech MoD proceeds with IFV procurement

After considering the possibility of cancelling its plans, the Czech MoD has made progress on the acquisition of 210 IFVs and will analyse the offers received under the programme.

The MoD announced on 1 September that the three companies in the process have sent their proposals. BAE Systems Hägglunds of Sweden is competing with the CV90 against two rivals: ASCOD from General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) of Spain and the Lynx IFV from German manufacturer Rheinmetall Landsysteme.

A Czech MoD spokesperson explained to Shephard that an expert committee of the MoD and the army will now examine the offers.

Bid documents run to ...