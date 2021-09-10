To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Czech MoD proceeds with IFV procurement

10th September 2021 - 14:51 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The new platforms will replace the BVP-2 fleet. (Photo: Czech MoD)

Experts from the Czech MoD and army will analyse IFV offers from BAE Systems, GDELS and Rheinmetall Landsysteme.

After considering the possibility of cancelling its plans, the Czech MoD has made progress on the acquisition of 210 IFVs and will analyse the offers received under the programme.

The MoD announced on 1 September that the three companies in the process have sent their proposals. BAE Systems Hägglunds of Sweden is competing with the CV90 against two rivals: ASCOD from General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) of Spain and the Lynx IFV from German manufacturer Rheinmetall Landsysteme.

A Czech MoD spokesperson explained to Shephard that an expert committee of the MoD and the army will now examine the offers.

Bid documents run to  ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users