AUSA 2023: Curtiss-Wright introduces new advanced components for military solutions

Supplier of rugged components for military systems and equipment, Curtiss-Wright unveiled two new advanced solutions at the AUSA 2023 exhibition in Washington DC: the VPX3-1262 single board computer (SBC) and the VPX3-6826 100G Data Plane and Control Plane Ethernet Switch.

Part of the Fabric100 family of extremely high-performance processing modules, both VPX3-1262 and VPX3-6826 are Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) aligned products and feature ruggedisation technology for deployment in harsh, challenging environments.

Speaking to Shephard, Ivan Straznicky, CTO of defence solutions within Curtiss-Wright explained that ‘SOSA's interoperability allows the platforms to quickly insert technology [and] provides battlefield superiority.'

The VPX3-1262