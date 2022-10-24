Curtiss-Wright sets out new open architecture approach for ground systems
Curtiss-Wright has introduced new rugged solutions for ground systems.
Designed for deployment in extreme conditions, the new products feature a small size, C4ISR/EW modular open suite of standards (CMOSS) and a sensor open systems architecture (SOSA).
Speaking to Shephard, Dominic Perez, CTO at Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions explained that this is 'the direction many [defence] programmes are going to take both for ground and airborne platforms’.
The company conducted live demonstrations of the new products using a HMMWV vehicle during the AUSA exhibition, from 10 to 12 October, in Washington DC.
Curtiss-Wright unveiled the VPX3-673A, the first rugged module
