Curtiss-Wright sets out new open architecture approach for ground systems

Curtiss-Wright has introduced new rugged solutions for ground systems.

Designed for deployment in extreme conditions, the new products feature a small size, C4ISR/EW modular open suite of standards (CMOSS) and a sensor open systems architecture (SOSA).

Speaking to Shephard, Dominic Perez, CTO at Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions explained that this is 'the direction many [defence] programmes are going to take both for ground and airborne platforms’.

The company conducted live demonstrations of the new products using a HMMWV vehicle during the AUSA exhibition, from 10 to 12 October, in Washington DC.

Curtiss-Wright unveiled the VPX3-673A, the first rugged module