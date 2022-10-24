To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Curtiss-Wright sets out new open architecture approach for ground systems

Curtiss-Wright sets out new open architecture approach for ground systems

24th October 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

New solutions were demonstrated in an HMMWV vehicle. (Photo: author)

Designed for deployment in extreme conditions, Curtiss-Wright's new set of products feature a small size, C4ISR/EW modular open standards and a sensor open-systems architecture.

Curtiss-Wright has introduced new rugged solutions for ground systems.

Designed for deployment in extreme conditions, the new products feature a small size, C4ISR/EW modular open suite of standards (CMOSS) and a sensor open systems architecture (SOSA).

Speaking to Shephard, Dominic Perez, CTO at Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions explained that this is 'the direction many [defence] programmes are going to take both for ground and airborne platforms’.

The company conducted live demonstrations of the new products using a HMMWV vehicle during the AUSA exhibition, from 10 to 12 October, in Washington DC.

Curtiss-Wright unveiled the VPX3-673A, the first rugged module

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us