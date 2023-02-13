Curtiss-Wright keeps US Navy IFF technology modular

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions announced on 8 February that it had been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract in excess of $8.7 million by the Naval Air Warfare Center's Aircraft Division to supply Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-based single board computer (SBC) technology for AN/UPX-24(V) Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) processors.

Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will provide its SVME-183 VMEbus SBC to the navy at St Inigoes, Maryland. This is the third consecutive multi-year IDIQ contract Curtiss-Wright has received in support of this programme. It began in November 2022 and will run until the end of 2024.

Chris Wiltsey, SVP and GM, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, said: 'This contract further strengthens the long and successful relationship we have with the US Navy, and highlights our ability to enhance interoperability and improve cost efficiencies with electronics systems that adhere to the DoD’s mandate for a modular open architecture approach.

AN/UPX-24(V) is a shipboard IFF system installed across USN surface combatants.