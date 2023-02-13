To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Curtiss-Wright keeps US Navy IFF technology modular

13th February 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The AN/UPX-24(V) IFF processor is installed on USN ship classes such as Arleigh Burke destroyers. (Photo: USN)

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions has been awarded a third contract to supply open-systems architecture processors for the US Navy's shipboard IFF processors.

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions announced on 8 February that it had been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract in excess of $8.7 million by the Naval Air Warfare Center's Aircraft Division to supply Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-based single board computer (SBC) technology for AN/UPX-24(V) Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) processors. 

Under the contract, Curtiss-Wright will provide its SVME-183 VMEbus SBC to the navy at St Inigoes, Maryland. This is the third consecutive multi-year IDIQ contract Curtiss-Wright has received in support of this programme. It began in November 2022 and will run until the end of 2024.

Chris Wiltsey, SVP and GM, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, said: 'This contract further strengthens the long and successful relationship we have with the US Navy, and highlights our ability to enhance interoperability and improve cost efficiencies with electronics systems that adhere to the DoD’s mandate for a modular open architecture approach.

AN/UPX-24(V) is a shipboard IFF system installed across USN surface combatants.

