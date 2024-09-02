Croatia to gain new HIMARS equipment in $390 million deal

The US State Department has agreed a Foreign Military Sale to the government of Croatia. The sale, at an estimated cost of US$390 million, covers M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), related equipment and services.

Croatia has requested eight HIMARS, 24 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) Pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS), 24 M31A2 GMLRS-Unitary High Explosive (HE) Pods with IMPS; two M1152 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) with Next Generation SECM (NG SECM); eight M1152 HMMWVs with Command and Control Communications Shelters; and 36 Defense Advanced GPS Receivers (DAGR).

Alongside these main ticket items, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency certified the sale of a range of non-MDE items, including: Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket (LCRRPR) pods; AN/PRC-117G radios; AN/PRC-158 radios; AN/PRC-160 radios; Common Fire Control Systems (CFCS); International Field Artillery Tactical Data Systems (IFATDS); and the software, training and logistic support necessary to turn the new assets from items on a bill of sale into effective field resources.

The proposed sale to Croatia has been justified in terms of supporting a NATO ally and would be in line with recent HIMARS sales to similar allies such as Poland, Estonia and Norway.

The HIMARS consists of a turntable launcher mounted on a 6x6 Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles (FMTV) cross-country truck chassis. Each HIMARS can carry six GMLRS missiles, each with a maximum range of around 43 miles (70km).

Naturally as the HIMARS’ manufacturer, the principal contractor on the Croatia sale would be Lockheed Martin out of Grand Prairie, Texas. More than 400 HIMARS units have been sold to date.

