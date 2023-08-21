To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia sees inexplicably steep price rise for additional HIMARS

21st August 2023 - 02:08 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Australia has enquired about the cost of obtaining 22 additional HIMARS, and the price is astronomical. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Questions need to be asked at the steep inflation, in the order of a magnitude of 2.5, that the US is asking for HIMARS.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified a potential $987 million Foreign Military Sale to Australia for the M142 HIMARS rocket artillery system on 18 August.

What is astounding about this notification is the sharp increase in price compared to an earlier DSCA approval issued on 18 August 2022. At that time, 20 HIMARS and related munitions were expected to cost $385 million.

The Department of Defence stated: ‘The Albanese government is accelerating Australia’s long-range precision strike capability, and will more than double the number of HIMARS launchers being acquired for the Australian Defence Force. To implement a

