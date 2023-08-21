Australia sees inexplicably steep price rise for additional HIMARS
The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified a potential $987 million Foreign Military Sale to Australia for the M142 HIMARS rocket artillery system on 18 August.
What is astounding about this notification is the sharp increase in price compared to an earlier DSCA approval issued on 18 August 2022. At that time, 20 HIMARS and related munitions were expected to cost $385 million.
The Department of Defence stated: ‘The Albanese government is accelerating Australia’s long-range precision strike capability, and will more than double the number of HIMARS launchers being acquired for the Australian Defence Force. To implement a
