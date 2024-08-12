Norway cleared for HIMARS purchase worth $580 million

The US government has approved a request from Norway for M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and a range of rockets and missile pods.

The Foreign Military Sale approved by the US State Department and notified to the US Congress by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency is listed as being worth approximately US$580 million.

The deal includes sixteen 16 M142 HIMARS, 15 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS), 15 M31A2 GMLRS Unitary high explosive pods with IMPS and 100 M57 Army Tactical Missile System pods.

The deal also includes Low-Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket (LCRRPR) pods and a range of supports such as spare parts, manuals, logistics and training and test equipment.

In June Lockheed Martin was awarded a $1.9 billion contract from the US Army for HIMARS weapons doubling the original award for $861 million placed in May, the same month that the US approved a possible $30 million FMS to Ukraine for HIMARS related equipment funded by Germany.

In 2023 Australia signed to buy HIMARS, Taiwan ordered more and the Netherlands was approved for the purchase of 20 HIMARS launchers, various missile pods, 17 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles and other equipment and vehicles.

