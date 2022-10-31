Elbit selected by Finland for radio comms contract

Elbit Systems announced on 31 October that had been awarded a contract worth around $25 million from the Finnish MoD to supply radio communications systems to the Finnish Army. The contract will run for a two-year period.

Under this arrangement, Elbit will supply secured radio communications systems that enable tactical command and fire control and are backwards-compatible with analogue radios currently in use with the Finnish Army.

Radio communications solutions from Elbit Systems have been selected by several European and NATO countries including Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.