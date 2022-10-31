To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Elbit selected by Finland for radio comms contract

31st October 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The tactical radios supplied by Elbit to Finland will be backwards-compatible with analogue equipment already in service. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems has received a $25 million contract from the Finnish Army to supply radio communications systems over s two-year period.

Elbit Systems announced on 31 October that had been awarded a contract worth around $25 million from the Finnish MoD to supply radio communications systems to the Finnish Army. The contract will run for a two-year period.

Under this arrangement, Elbit will supply secured radio communications systems that enable tactical command and fire control and are backwards-compatible with analogue radios currently in use with the Finnish Army. 

Radio communications solutions from Elbit Systems have been selected by several European and NATO countries including Canada, Germany, the NetherlandsSpain, Sweden and Switzerland.

