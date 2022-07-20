How can Sweden and Finland enhance NATO readiness?

Finland and Sweden have been increasing efforts to improve the equipment and training of their military services in the last few years. Their impending integration into NATO can strengthen the alliance's capabilities and increase the readiness of its component armed forces.

Stephen Flanagan, adjunct senior fellow at the US-based think tank Rand Corporation, explained that both countries have ‘very capable modern armed forces’ with different strengths and are ‘moving to enhance their resistance and resilience capabilities’.

He added: ‘There is a clear recognition that these countries are security providers’.

Since both Finland and Sweden have been working with other NATO members and taking part in