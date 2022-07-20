To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How can Sweden and Finland enhance NATO readiness?

20th July 2022 - 13:55 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Finland acquired 64 F-35A multirole fighter aircrafts last year. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

After joining the NATO alliance, Sweden and Finland will bring capable armed forces equipped with modern capabilities.

Finland and Sweden have been increasing efforts to improve the equipment and training of their military services in the last few years. Their impending integration into NATO can strengthen the alliance's capabilities and increase the readiness of its component armed forces.

Stephen Flanagan, adjunct senior fellow at the US-based think tank Rand Corporation, explained that both countries have ‘very capable modern armed forces’ with different strengths and are ‘moving to enhance their resistance and resilience capabilities’.

He added: ‘There is a clear recognition that these countries are security providers’. 

Since both Finland and Sweden have been working with other NATO members and taking part in

