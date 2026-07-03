Do heavy IFV designs make sense on the modern battlefield?

Combat operations in Ukraine have shown that losses of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armoured personnel carriers (APCs) were around double those of main battle tanks (MBTs), as the latter are better protected and have a higher level of survivability.

The potential losses in personnel are even worse by comparison. Russian MBTs normally have a crew of three consisting of commander, gunner and driver. For IFVs such as the older BMP-1 and BMP-2, which have been deployed in significant numbers by both sides, the scope for higher casualties is significant.

The BMP-1 IFV has a crew of three (commander and