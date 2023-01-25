Clearing the way: Mine ploughs for Ukraine

The Full Width Mine Ploughs, developed by Pearson Engineering, will be integrated with Wisent 1 vehicles, from FFG, to be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The efficiency of pairing the front-end equipment with Wisent 1 has been proven in service most notably with the Danish Armed Forces.

The equipment will be delivered to Ukraine within 2023 under an Urgent Operational Requirements framework.

Related Articles

What Russia's defence budget means for the Ukraine conflict

Challenger and Leopard tanks come with potential pitfalls for Ukraine

Norway looks to the long term with extra Ukraine military aid

The mine plough is designed to provide combat vehicles with minefield breaching capability by displacing buried pressure-fused mines to create a path for ground forces.

The ploughs have been integrated with a wide range of combat vehicles, including VECTOR, a self-protection variant designed for use with wheeled vehicles with comparably low traction.