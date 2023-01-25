Clearing the way: Mine ploughs for Ukraine
The Full Width Mine Ploughs, developed by Pearson Engineering, will be integrated with Wisent 1 vehicles, from FFG, to be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The efficiency of pairing the front-end equipment with Wisent 1 has been proven in service most notably with the Danish Armed Forces.
The equipment will be delivered to Ukraine within 2023 under an Urgent Operational Requirements framework.
The mine plough is designed to provide combat vehicles with minefield breaching capability by displacing buried pressure-fused mines to create a path for ground forces.
The ploughs have been integrated with a wide range of combat vehicles, including VECTOR, a self-protection variant designed for use with wheeled vehicles with comparably low traction.
