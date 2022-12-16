What Russia's defence budget means for the Ukraine conflict

The draft federal budget submitted on 29 September to Russia's State Duma shows a significant increase in defence spending and highlights different trends for national defence and national security and law enforcement.

According to the draft budget, national defence expenditure is planned to grow to RUB4,981 trillion ($80.9 billion) in 2023, with RUB4,648 trillion ($75.6 billion) in 2024 and RUB4,208 trillion Rubles ($68.4 billion) in 2025.

The figures indicate a significant increase compared to previous numbers cited. The proposed expenditure shows an increase of 43% for 2023 followed by lower growth of 29% in 2024 and then matches the previously expected