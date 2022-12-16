What Russia's defence budget means for the Ukraine conflict
The draft federal budget submitted on 29 September to Russia's State Duma shows a significant increase in defence spending and highlights different trends for national defence and national security and law enforcement.
According to the draft budget, national defence expenditure is planned to grow to RUB4,981 trillion ($80.9 billion) in 2023, with RUB4,648 trillion ($75.6 billion) in 2024 and RUB4,208 trillion Rubles ($68.4 billion) in 2025.
The figures indicate a significant increase compared to previous numbers cited. The proposed expenditure shows an increase of 43% for 2023 followed by lower growth of 29% in 2024 and then matches the previously expected
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
India takes a step towards hypersonic capability
India's latest test of its HAVA hypersonic vehicle takes the country a step further towards fielding a functional weapon system.
-
Japan to increase ammunition stockpiles and munition depots
The ongoing Ukraine conflict is showing countries like Japan that they need to boost stocks of ammunition and missiles.
-
US Air Force inches closer to hypersonic capability
The US Air Force’s first hypersonic weapon is scheduled to be operational from the B-52 in the autumn of 2023.
-
European defence spending sets a new record surpassing €200 billion
European Defence Agency member states invested €214 billion ($226 billion) in defence in 2021 and are set to increase their budgets even more in the coming years.