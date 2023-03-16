Canada pledges more munitions for Ukraine, ships extra Leopard tanks

Canada's Defence Minister Anita Anand has announced additional military assistance to Ukraine.

At the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on 16 March, she announced that Canada will donate approximately 8,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, as well as 12 air defence missiles sourced from Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) inventory.

Canada will also supply more than 1,800 rounds of 105mm tank training ammunition. This will support the donation of Leopard 1 tanks announced by Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Anand also confirmed that the CAF has started shipment of additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks pledged at the end of February.

Canada has committed eight Leopard 2 MBTs to Ukraine in total, four of which have already been delivered to Poland with a team of CAF personnel training Ukrainian soldiers on their use.

All eight Leopard 2s, as well as previously announced armoured recovery vehicles, ancillary equipment and ammunition donated by Canada, are expected to be in Ukraine in 'weeks'.