Norway details Leopard 2 donation to Ukraine
Norway is to donate eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks and four special-purpose tanks to Ukraine, Minister of Defence Bjørn Arild Gram has confirmed.
The Nordic country is also earmarking funds for ammunition and spare parts.
Norway committed to supplying Ukraine with modern tanks on 26 January as part of a broader international effort.
The decision to hand over the eight Leopard 2s and special purpose vehicles followed a close dialogue with other European countries and Norway’s defence chief.
Norway will also contribute to the training of Ukrainian tank crews in Poland.
The Norwegian government believes the donation leaves Oslo with enough readiness to meet national needs and NATO commitments.
The special-purpose vehicles will include armoured engineering and bridge-laying variants.
Earlier this month, Norway announced plans to procure 54 Leopard 2 A7V MBTs to strengthen its armed forces
Delivery of Oslo’s first Leopard 2 A7Vs will begin in 2026, with the last to be handed over in 2023.
