British Army acquires system to protect troops against remotely-triggered bombs
MoD Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), on behalf of the British Army, has awarded a Leonardo-led group of companies (Team Endure) a £41 million ($49.35 million) contract for the supply of technology that digitally protects bomb disposal troops.
Announced on 25 July, the deal comprises the procurement of new equipment that works by scanning the airwaves for remote control signals that are attempting to detonate an explosive device and jamming these transmissions using advanced new digital techniques.
First deliveries of the system, which includes vehicle-mounted and portable modules, will take place in autumn 2024.
The equipment will be deployed in 2025 by the 11 EOD & Search Regiment of the Royal Logistic Corps (a specialist unit responsible for explosive device and munitions disposal), which suppports operations by UK police forces to dispose of suspected bombs.
This is the first application of the MoD’s land cyber and electromagnetic architecture (CEMA) strategy, which has been developed specifically to meet the requirements for ECM applications.
Led by Leonardo, Team Endure comprises SMEs from across the UK including CommsAudit, Elma Electronic, Kirintec and Waymont Consulting, Marshall Land Systems and EWS.
