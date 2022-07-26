To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • British Army acquires system to protect troops against remotely-triggered bombs

British Army acquires system to protect troops against remotely-triggered bombs

26th July 2022 - 08:51 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

A new system to protect British Army EOD troops includes vehicle-mounted and portable modules. (Photo: Leonardo)

A Leonardo-led team will provide the British Army with new equipment that scans the airwaves for remote control signals that are attempting to detonate an explosive device and jams the transmissions.

MoD Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), on behalf of the British Army, has awarded a Leonardo-led group of companies (Team Endure) a £41 million ($49.35 million) contract for the supply of technology that digitally protects bomb disposal troops.

Announced on 25 July, the deal comprises the procurement of new equipment that works by scanning the airwaves for remote control signals that are attempting to detonate an explosive device and jamming these transmissions using advanced new digital techniques.

First deliveries of the system, which includes vehicle-mounted and portable modules, will take place in autumn 2024.

The equipment will be deployed in 2025 by the 11 EOD & Search Regiment of the Royal Logistic Corps (a specialist unit responsible for explosive device and munitions disposal), which suppports operations by UK police forces to dispose of suspected bombs.

This is the first application of the MoD’s land cyber and electromagnetic architecture (CEMA) strategy, which has been developed specifically to meet the requirements for ECM applications.

Led by Leonardo, Team Endure comprises SMEs from across the UK including CommsAudit, Elma Electronic, Kirintec and Waymont Consulting, Marshall Land Systems and EWS.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us