Complex urban warfare scenarios rise in importance for British Army

The war started by Russia in Ukraine has shed light on the relevance of preparing and equipping armies for urban warfare. Defence experts and high-ranked officials claim that future warfare will involve some measure of combat in towns and cities.

Operating in urban warfare environments brings additional threats to ground troops, such as problems in manoeuvring armour and soldiers that can result in diminished force protection, with troops exposed and logistics delayed.

Additionally, buildings can obscure the line of sight to adversaries and conceal their position. Hidden obstacles and tunnels are other threats as they can conceal the enemy.

Urban warfare also challenges