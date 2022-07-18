Complex urban warfare scenarios rise in importance for British Army
The war started by Russia in Ukraine has shed light on the relevance of preparing and equipping armies for urban warfare. Defence experts and high-ranked officials claim that future warfare will involve some measure of combat in towns and cities.
Operating in urban warfare environments brings additional threats to ground troops, such as problems in manoeuvring armour and soldiers that can result in diminished force protection, with troops exposed and logistics delayed.
Additionally, buildings can obscure the line of sight to adversaries and conceal their position. Hidden obstacles and tunnels are other threats as they can conceal the enemy.
Urban warfare also challenges
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
US approves HIMARS sale to Estonia
Estonia has requested up to six HIMARS launchers, 72 GMLRS missile pods, 36 XM403 ER GMLRS missile pods; 36 XM404 ER GMLRS unitary pods and 18 M57 missile pods from the US in an FMS deal.
-
Farnborough 2022: Twelve customers show interest in Raytheon’s LTAMDS
The immediate market for LTAMDS is the 18 countries that previously bought the Patriot system.
-
Merkava-based AVLBs reach the Philippines
Israel has delivered two bridge-laying vehicles to the Philippines, these based on an Israeli Merkava tank hull.
-
Rheinmetall Denel Munition grows Asian customer base for 40mm grenades
Two contracts from Asian customers will see Rheinmetall Denel Munition deliver low- and medium-velocity 40mm grenades.