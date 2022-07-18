To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Complex urban warfare scenarios rise in importance for British Army

18th July 2022 - 16:49 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

British Army soldier during Exercise Joint Warrior in 2021. (Photo: UK MoD Crown copyright 2021)

Observing the ongoing war in Ukraine, UK defence experts and high-ranked officials claim that urban warfare would be a significant component in a future conflict with Russia.

The war started by Russia in Ukraine has shed light on the relevance of preparing and equipping armies for urban warfare. Defence experts and high-ranked officials claim that future warfare will involve some measure of combat in towns and cities.

Operating in urban warfare environments brings additional threats to ground troops, such as problems in manoeuvring armour and soldiers that can result in diminished force protection, with troops exposed and logistics delayed.

Additionally, buildings can obscure the line of sight to adversaries and conceal their position. Hidden obstacles and tunnels are other threats as they can conceal the enemy.

Urban warfare also challenges

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us