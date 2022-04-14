EW community to reunite at AOC Europe 2022

The leading international event for electromagnetic warfare, AOC Europe is set to provide a platform for companies and experts to discuss new threats and emerging technologies in the modern battlefield. As the operating environment is rapidly changing and information-related capabilities are being tried and tested in on-going conflicts, the show will focus on highlighting topical issues and promoting cutting-edge solutions.

AOC Europe is organised by the Association of Old Crows which has more than 13,000 members in many chapters worldwide and a 25-year long history of expertise and proficiency in electronic warfare. The association’s members share common interests in Electronic Warfare (EW), Electromagnetic Spectrum Management Operations, Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) and Information Operations (IO).

Led by the overarching theme of Integrating Electromagnetic Effects Across all Domains, the event will welcome government, military, and academia stakeholders from 30 different countries on 10-12 May at Parc des Expositions, Montpellier in France. On the show floor, visitors will find numerous innovative SMEs as well as a number of global leaders in electronic defence including SAAB, Babcock, Leonardo and Thales.

Conference focus areas will cover technologies and solutions for integration of EM effects across all domains, Multi-Domain Training, Test and Evaluation, as well as emerging technologies that will make a significant difference in advancing all domain effects, and Future Trends in Multi-Domain EW. Key sessions taking place on Day 1 of the show include The Challenges Faced by Mission Data Testing in the Multi-Domain Environment and An Overview of Space Electronic Warfare. On Day 2, sessions will explore Decision Making for Unified EMS Effects and AI & EW: The revolution of multi-domain warfare. Delegates will progress their understanding of the issues, technology and capabilities that underpin their national electronic warfare abilities and allow them to enhance their capabilities both nationally and in collaborative defence.

With the electronic warfare successes and failures during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the top of the AOC Europe’s discussion list, the first keynote address will be delivered by RAF Deputy Director of European Air Group, Air Cdre Hugh Smith.

Throughout day one, visitors will also hear from leading industry experts, including presentations from Alastair Gilchrist MBE, Above Water Systems, Programme Manager, Dstl and Chair NATO EW Policy & Doctrine Panel on ‘Training And Terminology Matter’; Mr. Randy Hartmann, EW Subject Matter Expert, Leonardo Canada Electronics on ‘Multi-Domain Modelling & Simulation’; Mr Raffaele Fiengo, Business Development Manager, National Instruments Germany and Dr. Ing. Massimo Sciotti, Elettronica GmbH on ‘Digital Transformation in T&E in New EMSO’. The day will finish with look at ‘The Challenges Faced by Mission Data Testing in the Multi-Domain Environment’ by Mark Neasham, Leonardo, UK.

Day two of the conference will begin with a special session on ‘Next Generation Air Survivability’ from Mark Threadgold, DSTL, UK and NATO ACG3-SG2 PC Chair.

In the ‘Emerging Technologies that will make a difference’ session we will hear form Dr Chris Swinerd, DSTL Fellow, UK (Ensuring Future Freedom of Access and Manoeuvre in the Electromagnetic Environment through Innovation), Dr Harald Hovland, Principal scientist, Norwegian, Defence Research Establishment (DIY Air Warfare), Dr Elina Helander, Senior Data Scientist, Patria, Finland (Tackling Cognitive EW Challenges with SEI), and Mr Marc Houry, Director of Product Management, Avantix, France (Edge computing for SIGINT applications).

Another day two highlight is the session keynote address on Future Trends in Multi-Domain EW from Dr Karen Haigh, world expert in AI and Cognitive EW and author of “Cognitive Electronic Warfare: An Artificial Intelligence Approach".

This year, visitors will be welcome to visit the Intelligence Workshop, hosted by PLATH, which will take place on the opening day of AOC Europe 2022 on Tuesday 10 May. The workshop is a free-to-attend feature of the show where presentations and discussions will be based around electronic intelligence (ELINT), communications intelligence (COMINT) and intelligence cloud. To attend, visitors can simply add a workshop ticket during online registration and collect your badge on site.

