Brazilian Army outlines future acquisitions under Land Forces 2040 programme

Aiming at preparing for tomorrow’s warfare, the Brazilian Army has been outlining future acquisitions as part of the Land Forces 2040 programme. Currently, the service is interested in procuring C2, EW, ISR and communication solutions as well as new helicopters.

It also is increasing efforts to invest in AI, automation and 3D printing as well as in bio, cyber and quantum technologies.

Some of the purchases and development initiatives will be conducted under the projects that integrate the service’s strategic portfolio.

Speaking in a recent webinar conducted by Brazilian think tank IREE Defence & Security, Gen Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro