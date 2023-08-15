Brazilian Army outlines future acquisitions under Land Forces 2040 programme
Aiming at preparing for tomorrow’s warfare, the Brazilian Army has been outlining future acquisitions as part of the Land Forces 2040 programme. Currently, the service is interested in procuring C2, EW, ISR and communication solutions as well as new helicopters.
It also is increasing efforts to invest in AI, automation and 3D printing as well as in bio, cyber and quantum technologies.
Some of the purchases and development initiatives will be conducted under the projects that integrate the service’s strategic portfolio.
Speaking in a recent webinar conducted by Brazilian think tank IREE Defence & Security, Gen Tomás Miguel Miné Ribeiro
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Ukraine to receive new type of counter drone system
Kongsberg is to deliver the Cortex Typhon CUAS through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). The systems will provide essential aerial threat protection capabilities, enhancing Ukraine's ability to combat UAVs such as Shahen 136.
-
No plans to increase British Army tank fleet as Challenger 3 programme hits milestones
The Challenger 3 MBT has hit key milestones at RBSL's Telford facility, with the programme progressing to prototype building.
-
RT LTA demonstrates Sky-High system with integrated aerostat and UAV quadcopter
Israeli company RT LTA has demonstrated a new application of its SkyStar 120 aerostat through the integration of the balloon with a quadcopter and a small ATV to create a system dubbed Sky-High for what the company describes as a 'local customer'.
-
UVision's Hero-120 loitering munition demonstrated for Arctic combat
UVision's Hero-120 loitering munition has been shown to potential customers as suitable for winter Arctic conditions in a series of demonstrations recently completed.
-
MVRsimulation’s mixed-reality JTAC simulator achieves full accreditation
MVR's DJFT system has become the first accredited mixed-reality JTAC training device that can be used to log controls that would otherwise need to be carried out in a live environment.