Best of both worlds for Rheinmetall’s Lynx

An image of Rheinmetall's Lynx KF41 with the new rubber tracks. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall has successfully tested composite rubber tracks for the Lynx KF41, allowing for flexible configurations.

Rheinmetall has successfully completed demonstration trials of the Soucy Composite Rubber Track (CRT) system on the Lynx KF41 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV).

The CRT demonstration confirmed the Lynx IFV was capable of utilising both steel and composite rubber tracks.

The flexibility of incorporating CRT as a track option on Lynx increased the vehicles’ ability to meet a dynamic threat environment.

With the CRT system fitted to the Lynx, the platform can be reconfigured for a lighter weight, to allow easier air transportation and potentially reduce overall running costs through service life.

Gary Stewart, managing director at Rheinmetall, explained: ‘The Lynx IFV has the modularity and flexibility to be operated with both types of track systems, allowing armies to configure the vehicle to meet the operational need.’

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the KF41, the second member of its Lynx modular tracked IFV family, was first unveiled at Eurosatory 2018 and can be operated by a crew of three.

However, an uncrewed variant may be available in the future, as Rheinmetall has put forward a design based on the Lynx KF41 for the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle programme.

Rheinmetall claims to be the largest supplier of military vehicles to the Australian Defence Force, and last month, in October 2021, submitted a final offer for the Australian Army's Project Land 400 Phase 3.