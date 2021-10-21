Lynx officially enters the ring for new Project Land 400 Phase 3 tender

Netherlands orders 155mm ammunition
Netherlands defence procurement agency DMO has placed an order with Rheinmetall for artillery ammunition.
Rheinmetall on 21 October announced it has formally submitted a special variant of its KF41 Lynx IFV for the Australian Project Land 400 Phase 3 Mounted Close Combat Capability tender.
The German company is offering its Lynx Combat Support Vehicle in competition with the AS21 Redback from Hanwha Defense.
‘Lynx is fitted with the Rheinmetall Lance turret [already being made for the Australian Boxer CRV programme] for precise and lethal effects and offers an integrated battle management system,’ said Rheinmetall Defence Australia MD Gary Stewart.
He added: ‘Designed for close combat operations, the extensive family of Lynx vehicles is modular. Lynx can be easily configured and reconfigured, to all 10 roles required by the [Australian] Army.’
Rheinmetall already claims to be the largest supplier of military vehicles to the Australian Defence Force and it plans to build Lynx CSV at its Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence in Queensland, with an expanded Australia-wide military vehicle industry network.
Ukroboronprom has finally shipped the BM Oplot MBT ordered by the US three years ago.
Argentinian Army augments its logistics vehicle fleet.
With the M2 Bradley IFV approaching retirement, the pressure is on for the US Army to select its successor. AUSA provided the opportunity for those with hats in the ring to reveal their designs.
Pearson Engineering used AUSA 2021 to showcase its Modular Mission Pack that features a set of palletised ground-engaging tools for unmanned platforms.