Lynx officially enters the ring for new Project Land 400 Phase 3 tender

21st October 2021 - 14:59 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Rheinmetall is offering its offering its Lynx Combat Support Vehicle for a tender in Project Land 400 Phase 3. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

As expected, Rheinmetall has submitted the Lynx Combat Support Vehicle as its best and final offer to meet an Australian mounted close combat capability requirement.

Rheinmetall on 21 October announced it has formally submitted a special variant of its KF41 Lynx IFV for the Australian Project Land 400 Phase 3 Mounted Close Combat Capability tender.

The German company is offering its Lynx Combat Support Vehicle in competition with the AS21 Redback from Hanwha Defense.

‘Lynx is fitted with the Rheinmetall Lance turret [already being made for the Australian Boxer CRV programme] for precise and lethal effects and offers an integrated battle management system,’ said Rheinmetall Defence Australia MD Gary Stewart.

He added: ‘Designed for close combat operations, the extensive family of Lynx vehicles is modular. Lynx can be easily configured and reconfigured, to all 10 roles required by the [Australian] Army.’

Rheinmetall already claims to be the largest supplier of military vehicles to the Australian Defence Force and it plans to build Lynx CSV at its Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence in Queensland, with an expanded Australia-wide military vehicle industry network.

