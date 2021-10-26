Rheinmetall to build Lynx OMFV test chassis

Czech equipment to undergo MRO
Czech MoD selects contractors to overhaul BVP-2 IFVs, T-72M4CZ tanks, Dana self-propelled howitzers and Tatra trucks.
Rheinmetall has received a build and export contract for a Lynx IFV test chassis from its factory in Queensland, Australia.
Rheinmetall Defence Australia, managing director, Gary Stewart said that the contract was the first of its kind and provided design and manufacturing export work both for Rheinmetall and its growing Australian Industry network.
The chassis is a test rig destined for Rheinmetall’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) campaign to showcase advanced automotive capabilities and features of mobility in the Lynx platform.
The Australian export opportunities for Rheinmetall are said to have increased with this contract and it will provide a flow on for the Australian partners who have contributed to the Lynx IFV.
While Rheinmetall has announced the export of the Lance Turret to Hungary, this will be the first vehicle export from Australia.
Rheinmetall’s concept for the OMFV programme is based on the Lynx KF41, the second member of its Lynx modular tracked IFV family.
The OMFV is the US Army’s fourth attempt to replace the M-2 Bradley, which has been in service since the early 1980s and is near the end of its useful life.
In service with the Czechoslovak Army (and then the Czech Armed Forces) since the 1970s, the 'technically and morally outdated' 2K12 KUB will be replaced by Rafael Spyder ground-based air defence systems.
The procurement of 5t trucks for the army is part of an ongoing effort to modernise the Lithuanian Armed Forces fleet.
Who will be the launch customer for the Lazanski 8x8 vehicle?
GM Defense has developed a battery pack that offers the flexibility to use pouch cells stacked either vertically or horizontally. It also allows vehicles to be built in multiple configurations and offers an upgrade path for legacy GM Defense vehicles.
Major players such as Hanwha, Hyundai Rotem and S&T Motiv were all out in force at this year's Seoul ADEX with new equipment for land forces.