Rheinmetall to build Lynx OMFV test chassis

The Lynx KF41 blends unsurpassed protection with massive firepower and unbeatable mobility in a uniquely modular concept. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall has received a contract to build and export a Lynx IFV test chassis for the OMFV programme.

Rheinmetall has received a build and export contract for a Lynx IFV test chassis from its factory in Queensland, Australia.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia, managing director, Gary Stewart said that the contract was the first of its kind and provided design and manufacturing export work both for Rheinmetall and its growing Australian Industry network.

The chassis is a test rig destined for Rheinmetall’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) campaign to showcase advanced automotive capabilities and features of mobility in the Lynx platform.

The Australian export opportunities for Rheinmetall are said to have increased with this contract and it will provide a flow on for the Australian partners who have contributed to the Lynx IFV.

While Rheinmetall has announced the export of the Lance Turret to Hungary, this will be the first vehicle export from Australia.

Rheinmetall’s concept for the OMFV programme is based on the Lynx KF41, the second member of its Lynx modular tracked IFV family.

The OMFV is the US Army’s fourth attempt to replace the M-2 Bradley, which has been in service since the early 1980s and is near the end of its useful life.