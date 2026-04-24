Battle management C2 systems are driving the next phase of integrated air defence
Battle management and air defence systems share common ground, bringing together diverse and multi-company sensors and weapons under a single control structure to provide a broad defence capability.
Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) was selected by the US Army in 2010, before being contracted for low-rate initial production and full-rate production in 2022. The company began delivering for a Polish contract in 2023.
DiamondShield, an air defence C2 system developed by Lockheed Martin, was unveiled in 2018 and was, according to the company, being developed for “an international customer”.
Similarly, Thales’ SkyDefender is a multi-layer, multi-domain integrated
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