BAE to build more M109A7s as the search goes on to extend range
BAE Systems has received a $493 million contract from the US Army to produce more M109A7 SPHs and M992A3 ammunition carriers which will take production and delivery out to July 2026. The systems are in service with the US Army’s Armoured Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) and the new contract takes the total of orders up to almost $3 billion.
The M109A7, formerly designated M109A6 Paladin Integrated Management (PIM), utilises several components from the M109A6 but the chassis and automotive components have been replaced with parts from the M2 Bradley IFV to allow for greater commonality.
All US Army M109s are fitted
