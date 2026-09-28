BAE Systems looks beyond the M113 replacement as it tests 30mm AMPV
BAE Systems is positioning its Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) as more than a replacement for the ageing M113 family of vehicles (FoV), with the latest development showing how the platform could provide a modular tracked vehicle for future US Army requirements.
Using around US$17 million of internal research and development funding and in just six months, BAE Systems has fitted the AMPV with the same Kongsberg Medium Calibre Turret (MCT) already in service with the US Marine Corps on the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV-30) also currently in production by BAE Systems.
Named the AMPV 30 and regarded by BAE Systems as a
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