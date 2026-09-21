How to breach a minefield: from traditional systems to modern techniques in action

In defensive operations, minefields can be used to channel the opposing force into kill zones that are covered not only by antitank guided weapons, but also earmarked for accurate mortar, artillery and artillery rocket systems fires.

There are many types of antitank mines in use, ranging from older metal ones fitted with a pressure fuze to the latest non-metallic types, which can be equipped with more advanced fuzes such as magnetic or ones that let multiple vehicles pass before being set off.

Minefields can still be cleared by hand if the mines are near the surface; if laid deeper, however, they must