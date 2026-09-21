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How to breach a minefield: from traditional systems to modern techniques in action

21st September 2026 - 12:28 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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A Terrier manoeuvre support vehicle fitted with a Pearson Engineering Full Width Mine Plough, seen here in raised position. (Photo: BAE Systems)

﻿The news from Ukraine has again shown that antitank minefields and other obstacles on the battlefield, such as deep trenches, can play a key role in both offensive and defensive operations. Given this, there will always be a need to clear them, both during and after a conflict.

In defensive operations, minefields can be used to channel the opposing force into kill zones that are covered not only by antitank guided weapons, but also earmarked for accurate mortar, artillery and artillery rocket systems fires.

There are many types of antitank mines in use, ranging from older metal ones fitted with a pressure fuze to the latest non-metallic types, which can be equipped with more advanced fuzes such as magnetic or ones that let multiple vehicles pass before being set off.

Minefields can still be cleared by hand if the mines are near the surface; if laid deeper, however, they must

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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