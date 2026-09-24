FNSS advances Indonesian Kaplan APC programme as local production expands

Turkish company FNSS has completed the first example of its Kaplan armoured personnel carrier (APC), with the vehicle having completed its trials in Turkey in association with a team from Indonesian state-owned defence company PT Pindad.

This will now go to Indonesia for final qualification trials. The second Kaplan APC, which has the Indonesian name of Harimau, is already under construction in Indonesia at the PT Pindad facilities.

FNSS declined to release any details of production quantities required by Indonesia, leaving the scale of the eventual production programme unclear.

The Kaplan APC has been developed in conjunction with PT Pindad to meet the