Tulpar firing trials expand Hitfact Mk II platform options

Turkey’s Otokar has confirmed that its Tulpar Medium Tank (MT) has successfully carried out a series of firing trials fitted with the Italian Leonardo Hitfact Mk II 120mm turret.

This platform/turret combination provides potential customers with the firepower of a main battle tank (MBT), while its lower combat weight offers potential advantages in strategic mobility compared with heavier platforms.

It has, however, a lower level of protection than an MBT so would have to make use of its superior mobility to increase its chances of survival on the battlefield.

With its front-mounted diesel powerpack, the Otokar Tulpar platform, with a combat weight