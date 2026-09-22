Tulpar firing trials expand Hitfact Mk II platform options
Turkey’s Otokar has confirmed that its Tulpar Medium Tank (MT) has successfully carried out a series of firing trials fitted with the Italian Leonardo Hitfact Mk II 120mm turret.
This platform/turret combination provides potential customers with the firepower of a main battle tank (MBT), while its lower combat weight offers potential advantages in strategic mobility compared with heavier platforms.
It has, however, a lower level of protection than an MBT so would have to make use of its superior mobility to increase its chances of survival on the battlefield.
With its front-mounted diesel powerpack, the Otokar Tulpar platform, with a combat weight
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