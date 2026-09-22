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Tulpar firing trials expand Hitfact Mk II platform options

22nd September 2026 - 09:14 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

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Tulpar Medium Tank platform fitted with the Leonardo Hitfact Mk II 120mm turret being put through its automotive trials and clearly showing the roof-mounted commander’s independent day/night sight. (Photo: Otokar)

Firing trials of the Tulpar and Leonardo Hitfact Mk II combination follow an integration programme covering mechanical, electrical, electronic and software interfaces.

Turkey’s Otokar has confirmed that its Tulpar Medium Tank (MT) has successfully carried out a series of firing trials fitted with the Italian Leonardo Hitfact Mk II 120mm turret.

This platform/turret combination provides potential customers with the firepower of a main battle tank (MBT), while its lower combat weight offers potential advantages in strategic mobility compared with heavier platforms.

It has, however, a lower level of protection than an MBT so would have to make use of its superior mobility to increase its chances of survival on the battlefield.

With its front-mounted diesel powerpack, the Otokar Tulpar platform, with a combat weight

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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