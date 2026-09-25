New US Army UH-60M Black Hawk order bridges uncertain path to MV-75 transition
The latest US Army order for 16 UH-60M Black Hawks has raised questions about how the service intends to sustain its utility-helicopter inventory while accelerating the development of its next-generation replacement, the Bell MV-75 Cheyenne II.
The US$234.46 million fixed-price-incentive modification award published last week will keep Sikorsky’s manufacturing line moving into 2028 and enable it to accommodate additional US or foreign military sales aircraft over the next year. The grant increased the cumulative value of the contract to nearly $356 million.
Notably, it came with an undefinitised action, which allows work to begin before the parties have agreed all
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