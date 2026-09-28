Spain air focus: Mature UAV market rewards early supplier engagement
The Spanish uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) military market is estimated to be worth US$4.61 billion, according to Shephard’s Defence Insight, accounting for 5.0% of all European spending on the capability and making Spain the sixth-largest UAV spender in Europe, behind Poland, Ukraine, the UK, France and Germany.
Spain’s UAV spending is broadly equivalent to its spending across the wider European defence market, such as military vehicles and vessels, with Defence Insight data showing that it accounts for 5.9% of European military vehicle spending, and 5.7% of European vessel spending.
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