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Spain air focus: Mature UAV market rewards early supplier engagement

28th September 2026 - 09:04 GMT | by Matty Todhunter in London, UK

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The U850 SiRTAP is a UAV that has been developed by Airbus Spain and the Corporación de la Industria Aeronáutica Colombiana. (Photo: Airbus)

Spain accounts for 5% of European military UAV spending, broadly in line with its share of the continent’s wider defence market. What sets the country apart, however, is how much of that spending has already been committed, reflecting Spain’s earlier adoption of the capability.

The Spanish uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) military market is estimated to be worth US$4.61 billion, according to Shephard’s Defence Insight, accounting for 5.0% of all European spending on the capability and making Spain the sixth-largest UAV spender in Europe, behind Poland, Ukraine, the UK, France and Germany.

Spain’s UAV spending is broadly equivalent to its spending across the wider European defence market, such as military vehicles and vessels, with Defence Insight data showing that it accounts for 5.9% of European military vehicle spending, and 5.7% of European vessel spending.

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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