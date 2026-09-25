Competitive P17B tender marks a shift in Indian Navy frigate procurement
As India seeks to expand its blue-water capabilities amid growing strategic competition in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Navy (IN) released a Request for Proposal (RfP) on 16 September 2026 worth around US$8 billion for seven next-generation frigates under Project P17B, marking one of its most significant surface-combatant programmes in recent years.
This is also the first major IN surface‑combatant line to be issued through a competitive RfP rather than a straight nomination. The technical bid submission deadline is around 120 days after the RfP was issued, with a contract award expected in late 2027.
Based on P17A build durations
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