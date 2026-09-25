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Competitive P17B tender marks a shift in Indian Navy frigate procurement

25th September 2026 - 15:54 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi, India

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The second P17A was delivered to the Indian Navy in 2025. (Photo: GRSE)

The Indian Navy’s P17B programme is expected to combine greater weapons capacity with a competitive domestic construction model, although key systems could remain dependent on international supply chains.

As India seeks to expand its blue-water capabilities amid growing strategic competition in the Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Navy (IN) released a Request for Proposal (RfP) on 16 September 2026 worth around US$8 billion for seven next-generation frigates under Project P17B, marking one of its most significant surface-combatant programmes in recent years.

This is also the first major IN surface‑combatant line to be issued through a competitive RfP rather than a straight nomination. The technical bid submission deadline is around 120 days after the RfP was issued, with a contract award expected in late 2027. 

Based on P17A build durations

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Neelam Mathews

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Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

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