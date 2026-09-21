UK urged to prioritise sea, air and space over heavy armour

The UK should step back from pursuing a full-spectrum “balanced force” and instead concentrate defence investment in the maritime, air, space and nuclear domains, according to a report authored by Sam Goodman and James Rogers.

Asymmetric statecraft: Strengthening British power in a more geopolitical era argued that Germany and Poland’s continued land rearmament meant Britain had little to gain from rebuilding heavy armoured divisions.

Reinvesting in such capabilities would merely duplicate allied capacity, the authors said, adding that the UK’s advantage instead lay in a focused force able to dominate the sea, air, space and nuclear domains.

Naval and undersea