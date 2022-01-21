Communications kits to help improve cyber on CV90

Defensphere plans tests for Vegvisir prototype
Startup company aims to demonstrate Vegvisir situational awareness system for armoured vehicles at Eurosatory in June.
Swedish tactical IT company MilDef has received an order from BAE Systems Hägglunds to deliver cyber-hardened communications equipment for the CV90 IFV.
Deliveries under the SEK18 million contract will begin this year, MilDef noted in a 21 January statement.
‘Based on the standardised form factor that MilDef offers its customers, upgrades and replacement products can be effectively implemented,’ it added.
MilDef did not disclose which CV90 operator will receive the new communications equipment. Norway, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands and Switzerland are implementing programmes to improve the performance of the CV90.
For example, work is underway to cyber-proof Royal Netherlands Army-operated CV90s to BAE Systems Hägglunds' 4th Generation Electronic Architecture, which includes cyber security elements from Clavister.
New machine guns, NBC detection vehicles and RWS are entering service in South Korea, and UGVs could eventually follow.
The German Bundeswehr has selected Rheinmetall for ammunition delivery and modernisation programme.
Canadian research programme will introduce new modelling and simulation technologies for the development of vehicle armour.
In a step forward, the recently appointed Czech Minister of Defence defined the BVP replacement as a priority for the country — but in a potential step backwards, Jana Černochová decided that the MoD will reassess the acquisition of 210 new IFVs.
The Indian Army and Indian Air Force will use AT4 and AT4CS RS 84mm disposable weapon systems.