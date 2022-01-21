To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Communications kits to help improve cyber on CV90

21st January 2022 - 10:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

CV90 IFV pictured with a D-series turret. (Photo: BAE Systems)

MilDef is providing communications equipment for the CV90 IFV.

Swedish tactical IT company MilDef has received an order from BAE Systems Hägglunds to deliver cyber-hardened communications equipment for the CV90 IFV.

Deliveries under the SEK18 million contract will begin this year, MilDef noted in a 21 January statement.

‘Based on the standardised form factor that MilDef offers its customers, upgrades and replacement products can be effectively implemented,’ it added.

MilDef did not disclose which CV90 operator will receive the new communications equipment. Norway, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands and Switzerland are implementing programmes to improve the performance of the CV90.

For example, work is underway to cyber-proof Royal Netherlands Army-operated CV90s to BAE Systems Hägglunds' 4th Generation Electronic Architecture, which includes cyber security elements from Clavister.

