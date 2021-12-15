CV90 IFV keeps pace with upgrades

CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) fleets are being upgraded with additional systems and technologies to ensure the platform remains at the forefront of armoured infantry capability.

Norway, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands and Switzerland are all undertaking programmes to offer varying levels of improved performance to the CV90 that will be delivered over the next decade. This European-wide IFV modernisation effort is worth investigating as the latest upgraded vehicles for Norway are expected to be delivered from March-April 2022.

In Norway, the IFV project (called MEP/OPV) is the most advanced among CV90 operators as it has already completed the upgrade of 144 CV90 Mk …