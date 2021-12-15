To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

CV90 IFV keeps pace with upgrades

15th December 2021 - 11:15 GMT | by Tim Fish in London

The D-series turret variant added to the Dutch Army's CV90s under its MLU package. (Photo: BAE Systems Hägglunds)

First developed in the 1990s, the CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle has proved to be a durable platform. However, with new IFVs entering the marketplace, upgrades are required to keep the CV90 at the top of its powers.

CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) fleets are being upgraded with additional systems and technologies to ensure the platform remains at the forefront of armoured infantry capability.

Norway, Sweden, Finland, Netherlands and Switzerland are all undertaking programmes to offer varying levels of improved performance to the CV90 that will be delivered over the next decade. This European-wide IFV modernisation effort is worth investigating as the latest upgraded vehicles for Norway are expected to be delivered from March-April 2022.

In Norway, the IFV project (called MEP/OPV) is the most advanced among CV90 operators as it has already completed the upgrade of 144 CV90 Mk …

