Digital Battlespace

Cyber tools will augment CV90s

4th February 2021 - 16:53 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

It appears that a Dutch IFV upgrade programme will include enhanced cybersecurity.

Swedish company Clavister on 4 February announced a ‘record deal’ to embed cybersecurity features in the CV90 IFV, as part of an MLU being conducted by BAE Systems Hägglunds.

While Clavister did not divulge the operator of the CV90s being upgraded, it noted that the MLU covers 122 CV90s with ...

