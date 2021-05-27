To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Digital Battlespace

Sweden awards funding to Clavister and BAE Systems for vehicle cyber

27th May 2021 - 17:19 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Clavister’s Cyber Armor solution offers improved vehicle survivability. (Photo: Clavister)

Vinnova awards Clavister and BAE Systems funding for R&D of AI and cybersecurity in combat vehicles.

Clavister and BAE Systems have been awarded funding from Vinnova, the Swedish governmental agency, for the development of its Cyber Armor product suite.

The 12-month project will see R&D into advanced AI-based, combat vehicle cyberattack detection.

As combat vehicles become ever-more connected, the potential for attacks increases, placing vehicles and their nations at risk.

Clavister will build on its innovative Cyber Armor portfolio, researching AI-based methods for preventing attacks and detecting anomalies in communication patterns in-between vehicle components.

Clavister’s Cyber Armor solution greatly improves combat vehicle resilience to cyberattacks, such as through wireless connectivity, maintenance, supply chain and tampering.

The solution is developed to a military-grade standard, meaning it is as robust physically as it is digitally, enabling it to withstand harsh environments and full-on physical attacks.

Alongside Clavister and BAE Systems Hägglunds, the consortium also consists of Omen Technologies and Bron innovation.

The four organisations will collaborate to demonstrate that modern research-based data-driven techniques can be practically used to equip connected vehicles with efficient means of identifying malicious attempts at taking control of the vehicles maneuvres or stealing sensitive data.

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users