Sweden awards funding to Clavister and BAE Systems for vehicle cyber

Clavister’s Cyber Armor solution offers improved vehicle survivability. (Photo: Clavister)

Vinnova awards Clavister and BAE Systems funding for R&D of AI and cybersecurity in combat vehicles.

Clavister and BAE Systems have been awarded funding from Vinnova, the Swedish governmental agency, for the development of its Cyber Armor product suite.

The 12-month project will see R&D into advanced AI-based, combat vehicle cyberattack detection.

As combat vehicles become ever-more connected, the potential for attacks increases, placing vehicles and their nations at risk.

Clavister will build on its innovative Cyber Armor portfolio, researching AI-based methods for preventing attacks and detecting anomalies in communication patterns in-between vehicle components.

Clavister’s Cyber Armor solution greatly improves combat vehicle resilience to cyberattacks, such as through wireless connectivity, maintenance, supply chain and tampering.

The solution is developed to a military-grade standard, meaning it is as robust physically as it is digitally, enabling it to withstand harsh environments and full-on physical attacks.

Alongside Clavister and BAE Systems Hägglunds, the consortium also consists of Omen Technologies and Bron innovation.

The four organisations will collaborate to demonstrate that modern research-based data-driven techniques can be practically used to equip connected vehicles with efficient means of identifying malicious attempts at taking control of the vehicles maneuvres or stealing sensitive data.