BAE Systems discloses details of OMFV proposal

2nd December 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

BAE Systems’ OMFV will feature the Elbit UT50 turret. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Aiming at beating the US Army’s requirements for agility, lethality and survivability, the company is offering an all-new armoured vehicle featuring Modular Open Systems Architecture.

BAE Systems disclosed details of its solution for the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) requirement during a press conference on 30 November. The company also announced partnerships with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright and QinetiQ on the programme.

Focused on matching the army’s specifications for agility, lethality and survivability, BAE Systems is offering a Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA), purpose-built, next-generation combat vehicle for the detailed design phase of the Bradley replacement effort.

Jim Miller, VP business development at BAE Systems, explained that the manufacturer’s proposal comprises an all-new design platform.

‘We thought that was pretty

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

