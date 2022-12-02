BAE Systems discloses details of OMFV proposal
BAE Systems disclosed details of its solution for the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) requirement during a press conference on 30 November. The company also announced partnerships with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright and QinetiQ on the programme.
Focused on matching the army’s specifications for agility, lethality and survivability, BAE Systems is offering a Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA), purpose-built, next-generation combat vehicle for the detailed design phase of the Bradley replacement effort.
Jim Miller, VP business development at BAE Systems, explained that the manufacturer’s proposal comprises an all-new design platform.
‘We thought that was pretty
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Qatar continues to enhance counter-UAS capabilities as World Cup continues
As the prevalence of military-grade and militarised COTS UAVs continues to grow, Qatar is set to expand its counter-UAS capabilities.
-
How Javelin missile launcher upgrades are increasing lethality of ground troops
Recently demonstrated to the US Army, the latest Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Unit reduces soldiers’ burden and enhances their lethality.
-
L3Harris enables better communication for British soldiers
L3Harris has secured a £90 million contract to provide AN/PRC-163 radios to the British Army.
-
New submachine guns for Indian Army are approved
The Indian Army is on the hunt for new 9mm submachine guns, and a domestic solution looks the most likely option.
-
New data link ties Patriot missile into Integrated Battle Command System
A combination of Northrop Grumman's IBCS and a Lockheed Martin data link contributed towards successful Patriot interception of cruise missile surrogate targets.