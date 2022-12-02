BAE Systems discloses details of OMFV proposal

BAE Systems disclosed details of its solution for the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) requirement during a press conference on 30 November. The company also announced partnerships with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright and QinetiQ on the programme.

Focused on matching the army’s specifications for agility, lethality and survivability, BAE Systems is offering a Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA), purpose-built, next-generation combat vehicle for the detailed design phase of the Bradley replacement effort.

Jim Miller, VP business development at BAE Systems, explained that the manufacturer’s proposal comprises an all-new design platform.

‘We thought that was pretty